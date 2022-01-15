Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $822,212.58 and $20,034.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00334345 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

