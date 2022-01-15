DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $305.57 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00326002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

