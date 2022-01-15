DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $189,541.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,928,062 coins and its circulating supply is 73,429,002 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

