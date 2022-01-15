Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

