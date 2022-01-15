DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as high as C$2.86. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.67, with a volume of 40,834 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4108742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.