Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Short Interest Update

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Distell Group stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Distell Group has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Get Distell Group alerts:

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Distell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.