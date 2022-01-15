DMM: Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $592,387.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $592,387.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00057978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

