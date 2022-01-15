Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after buying an additional 283,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth approximately $89,525,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

