Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $473.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.87 and its 200 day moving average is $507.03. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

