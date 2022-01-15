Don-key Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $644,427.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00343912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,262,545 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

