Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

