DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.68.

DASH opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion and a PE ratio of -36.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.67, for a total transaction of $11,806,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,677,286 shares of company stock worth $2,152,024,064 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

