Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.