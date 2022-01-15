Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Shares of DOCS opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Doximity by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

