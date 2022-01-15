DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Lowered to 1,724.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.18.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $133.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

