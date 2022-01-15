Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $59.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

