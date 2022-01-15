Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $81,898.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $34,693.58 and approximately $81,898.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

