Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 526,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 54.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

ETN stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.