eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0205

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $166.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00343934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

