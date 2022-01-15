Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $240.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.30.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 85.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.