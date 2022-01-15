Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ecosciences stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ecosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

About Ecosciences

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of bioremediation products. The firm’s products are used as bio-remediation for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. It provides a suite of tablet-based products that can be added to waste systems.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.