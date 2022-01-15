EDC Blockchain Market Capitalization Tops $353,141.42 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $353,141.42 and $61.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.92 or 1.00204207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00091237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.55 or 0.00718342 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

