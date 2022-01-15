Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Edison International by 17.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.