Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,501 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $22.10 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,404 shares of company stock worth $641,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

