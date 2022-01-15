EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

EDPFY stock remained flat at $$51.65 during midday trading on Friday. 47,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

