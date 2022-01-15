Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Tops $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00211176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.83 or 0.00476368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

