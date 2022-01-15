Emma Walmsley Acquires 7 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($22.23) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.64).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650.60 ($22.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,489.71. The company has a market capitalization of £82.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.24) to GBX 1,555 ($21.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($19.00) to GBX 1,600 ($21.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

