Emma Walmsley Acquires 7 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 7 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($22.23) per share, with a total value of £114.66 ($155.64).
GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,641 ($22.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650.60 ($22.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,583.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,489.71. The company has a market capitalization of £82.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
