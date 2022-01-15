Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $88.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.86. 743,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,699. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.