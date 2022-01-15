Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $709.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 339,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

