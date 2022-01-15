Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $879,935.31 and $23,376.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00330219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008464 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003076 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016181 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

