Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ENR stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 313,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

