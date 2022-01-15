Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 8.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 176,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,736,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after buying an additional 193,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,849,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

