Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

