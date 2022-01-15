EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in December

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 46,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,166. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.
About EnWave
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.