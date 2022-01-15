EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in December

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 46,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,166. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

About EnWave

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

