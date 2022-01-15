Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the December 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EPOKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 46,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

