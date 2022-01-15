Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after buying an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

