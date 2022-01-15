Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of EQH opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

