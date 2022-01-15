Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for DexCom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

DexCom stock opened at $447.34 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total value of $313,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.