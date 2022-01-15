Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.
ERO stock opened at C$16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.61. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$16.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.