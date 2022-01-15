Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Cormark

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

Shares of ERO opened at C$16.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.61. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$16.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.6422707 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

