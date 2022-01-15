Everipedia Hits Market Capitalization of $109.26 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $109.26 million and $3.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.72 or 0.07714717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.08 or 0.99978129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069228 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,762 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

