Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives €33.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.19 ($37.72).

EVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €28.86 ($32.80) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €28.05 and a 200-day moving average of €28.22.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.