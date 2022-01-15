Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Position Boosted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.12.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

