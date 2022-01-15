Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,187,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

