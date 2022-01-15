Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 208446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

