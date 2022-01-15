Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu Sells 3,965 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $192,342.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yu-Waye Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

