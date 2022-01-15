Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Hold Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14,700.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,817.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.33. 38,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.27. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,561 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

