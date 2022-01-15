Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.34.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.