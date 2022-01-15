Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.34.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
