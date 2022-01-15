Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

FIS stock opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

