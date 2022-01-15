Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 129,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,339. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

